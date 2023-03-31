North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited public school teachers from referring to students by pronouns different from the sex assigned to them at birth. The bill said teachers could use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun only if the child’s parents and a school administrator approve. The state Senate voted 37-9 to override the veto Thursday afternoon, hours after the Republican governor announced his decision. The state House must still vote on the override. The governor said he vetoed the bill to protect free speech rights and local control of schools.