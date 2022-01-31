North Dakota receiving record funds for home heating costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is getting a record $46.4 million from the federal government to help low-income residents cover heating costs this winter, which is more than twice what the state gets in a typical year.

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion nationwide for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and cold-weather states are receiving the largest share.

Minnesota received nearly $274 million in-home energy assistance for needy residents.

The funding boost is part of last year’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package. It has more than doubled the normal funding level of the program nationally.