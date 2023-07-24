North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles After US Submarine Arrives In South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missile into its eastern sea, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing.

It’s apparently in protest of the United States sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say how far the weapons flew.

The launches came hours after South Korea’s navy said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine — the USS Annapolis — arrived at a port on Jeju Island.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s.

North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles.