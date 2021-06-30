North Mankato adopts Webster Ave redevelopment plan

North Mankato has adopted a plan for future development of the Webster Ave area from Lake St to the Minnesota River, including Spring Lake Park.

The City Council adopted the plan on Monday, after some adjustments made in response to citizen feedback. The plan focuses on adding multi-family housing, but the revisions also clarify that the public works facility will likely remain in its current location.

Improved recreation in the area is also part of the council’s redevelopment vision, as the city hopes to work with Mankato to create a better connection between Hiniker Pond and the Spring Lake Park area.