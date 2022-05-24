North Mankato announces city administrator finalists

A local city administrator, a North Mankato employee, and a parks and recreation director for a Twin Cities suburb are top contenders for the North Mankato City Administrator position.

The finalists will be interviewed on Monday, June 13 by the city council, stakeholders, and department heads. A public meet-and-greet will also be held. Details on that event are forthcoming, according to the city.

Meet the Candidates:

Jennifer Bromeland currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Eagle Lake. She has been in the role for 4 ½ years. She previously served as City Administrator of Jackson, Minnesota, for 5½ years, City Administrator for the City of Caledonia, for over two years, and City Administrator for the City of Winnebago, for 2½ years. Bromeland holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration, both from the University of South Dakota.

Kevin McCann is currently employed by the City of North Mankato, as the Finance Director, a role he’s held for nearly 6 years. Prior he served as the City Administrator for the City of Gaylord, for 8½ years, as City Administrator for the City of Clarkfield for 1½ years, and as a Budget and Finance Intern for Scott County for one year. McCann holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Minnesota State University Mankato.

Jason “Jay” Tobin currently serves as the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Shakopee, where he has been in the position for nearly 4 years. He previously served as the Finance Manager for the City of Chaska for 2 years. He served in the U.S. Army’s Religious Support Services as a Director of Resource Management for 3 years, Division Chief for 1 year, and Program Manager for 5 years. Tobin holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Wheaton College, a Certificate in Leadership of International and NonGovernment Organizations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, a

master’s degree in Divinity from Bethel Seminary, a master’s degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

The North Mankato City Administrator position was left vacant with the exit of John Harrenstein, who exited the role in March to take a position with the city of Altoona, Iowa.