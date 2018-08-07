North Mankato Breaks Ground On Long-Awaited Spring Lake Park Project

North Mankato officials broke ground Monday on the Spring Lake Park improvements, enlisting the help of children who will likely be most excited to see the completed product.

The project – designed to enhance the accessibility, safety and fun at the park – is the first major major renovation and improvement at the park pool since its construction in the 1960’s, according to North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein.

The $3.2 million project includes a PVC liner to keep the water cleaner, an open-flume slide, a toddler slide, a zero-depth entry, a zip line, and a 45-foot long rock climbing wall. Features, Harrenstein says, that haven’t been available in an outdoor facility in the area until now.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete by the time the 2019 summer swimming session begins.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

