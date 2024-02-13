North Mankato burn victim identified

The North Mankato Fire Department has released the name of the woman who was severely burned in a fire in Upper North on Sunday night.

Briana L. Torvick, 41, of North Mankato remains hospitalized at the Hennepin County Medical Center Burn Unit in Minneapolis, according to a press release.

Torvick suffered severe burns in the house fire on the 1900 block of Howard Dr, where firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire shortly after 7 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation.