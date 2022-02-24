North Mankato Caribou Coffee opens

Caribou Coffee in North Mankato opens its doors Thursday.

The location, at Lor Ray and Commerce drives, will have both indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

A grand opening is planned for Friday, February 25 with $1 off large and ex-large drink purchases.

For every transaction on Saturday, February 26 & Sunday, February 27, Caribou will donate $1 to Feeding Our Community Partners (FOCP) in North Mankato.

Hours at the North Mankato location are:

Monday through Friday – 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.