The North Mankato City Council voted Monday night to create a new Culture, Recreation, and Quality of Life Department.

The new department will be headed by City Administrator John Harrenstein or someone he designates. Harrenstein will determine the responsibilities of the department.

The decision was made by a 4-1 vote, with Billy Steiner the lone council member to vote against it. The new department will oversee community events, Caswell and youth sports, and aquatic programming.