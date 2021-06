The North Mankato City Council voted Monday night to sell more than $11 million in general obligation bonds to fund upgrades to Caswell Park and make improvements to streets.

Councilmember Sandra Oachs cast the lone no vote.

About $9 million in bonds will be used for upgrades to Caswell Park, including nearly $2 million for the Caswell North Soccer Fields.

Another $2 million in bonds would fund improvements to Cliff Court, and Harrison and Belgrade Avenues.