North Mankato City Council holding special historic preservation meeting

North Mankato residents are invited to attend a special North Mankato City Council meeting with a representative from the State Historic Preservation Office.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on whether the City should establish a preservation program in North Mankato. Officials say citizens have requested such a program in the past.

A preservation program would include adopting ordinances that would protect the architecture of the historic buildings. A Heritage Preservation Committee would be formed to monitor the rehabilitation of historically significant buildings.

The meeting is on May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Mankato Municipal Building Council chambers.