North Mankato City Council holding special historic preservation meeting

April 26, 2024 10:18AM CDT
North Mankato City Council Chamber seal, LBG

North Mankato residents are invited to attend a special North Mankato City Council meeting with a representative from the State Historic Preservation Office. 

Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on whether the City should establish a preservation program in North Mankato.  Officials say citizens have requested such a program in the past. 

A preservation program would include adopting ordinances that would protect the architecture of the historic buildings.  A Heritage Preservation Committee would be formed to monitor the rehabilitation of historically significant buildings. 

The meeting is on May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Mankato Municipal Building Council chambers.

