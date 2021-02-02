North Mankato City Council passes natural lawn ordinance

A controversial natural lawn ordinance was unanimously passed by the North Mankato City Council Monday night.

Residents can use up to 30% of their yard for natural or native plantings under the new ordinance, and the area must be maintained with no noxious weeds.

North Mankato residents with natural lawn areas must also follow a 10-foot setback in the front and rear of the property; 5-foot on the sides.

This latest version of the ordinance also increases the number of days residents have to come into compliance from five to 14.