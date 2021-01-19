North Mankato City Council to vote on natural law ordinance tonight

The North Mankato City Council will vote tonight on a proposed natural lawn ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would allow residents within North Mankato city limits to transition up to 500 square feet – or 30% – of the pervious lot surface area to a managed natural lawn.

The ordinance defines a Managed Natural Lawn – or pollinator garden – as an intentional and maintained planting of native Minnesota vegetation, free of noxious weeds.

Residents with natural lawn areas would have to adhere to property line setbacks and would be required to cut back the area to at least 12 inches high, at least once annually.

A public hearing has been scheduled ahead of Tuesday’s vote and will begin, virtually, at 7 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to speak during the hearing should email City Clerk April Van Genderen.

More information on the ordinance is available on the North Mankato City Council website.