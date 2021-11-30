North Mankato Civic & Commerce Association breaks ties with Fun Days

The North Mankato Civic & Commerce Association has broken ties with Fun Days.

The City of North Mankato’s decision to take over the annual celebration was cited as the reason the non-profit is ending its association with the event. A press release from the Association says the city “declared it was taking over all aspects of Fun Days” at a November 19 meeting.

“With Fun Days being the Association’s main source of revenue, we have determined as a not-for-profit organization it is not finacially feasible to participate in the parade or other planning for Fun Days in 2022,” says Lynette Peterson, who has co-chaired the Fun Days planning for more than 20 years.

Peterson went on to say the Association was proud of the efforts and successes of the Fun Days event, but that the need for organization’s role has been eliminated with the city taking over.

The Association was formed as a non-profit in 1948, with Fun Days beginning in 1965.