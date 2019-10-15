North Mankato Community Forum will highlight youth drug trends

(North Mankato, MN) – A community forum in North Mankato will inform parents and community leaders of the drug trends among youth.

A Night to Know the Truth is a free event at South Central College on Wednesday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will begin with a resource fair and interactive exhibit, followed by a formal presentation and a question and answer segment.

The event will also double as a Drug Takeback Event. “Seventy-two percent of people that misuse prescriptions take them from friends or family,” say literature from the event. “Safeguard your medicine cabinet and bring any unused or unwanted prescriptions to this event to be disposed of properly.”

The forum is sponsored in part by several area organizations, including Mankato Public Schools, and South Central College

