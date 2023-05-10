North Mankato company gets state funding for distribution center

A North Mankato company is one of eight Minnesota businesses that will receive funding from the state.

Gordini USA Inc will receive $800,000 from the Job Creation Fund (JCF) and $210,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) to construct a 120,000-square-foot distribution center. The project will cost $12.9 million total. About 60 jobs are expected to be created within the first five years with an average wage of $19.82 per hour.

Gordini makes gloves under its own brand and for other labels, as well as a base layer, underwear, socks, and other cold-weather accessories.

The funding is part of $5.4 million awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for business expansion statewide.