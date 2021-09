One person was suffered hand burns after a fire in North Mankato Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called 1618 Colony Court just before 9:30 a.m. for a cooking fire. The fire was extinguished by the resident and stovetop extinguishers mounted on the vent hood by the time responders arrived.

Fire crews were on the scene for about thirty minutes. The unit received minor fire and smoke damages. The resident was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance for the hand burns.