North Mankato Declares Rare Snow Emergency

The city of North Mankato has declared a rare snow emergency for the city.

It went in to effect at 6 p.m. last night. Parking is prohibited on city streets for 24 hours so city crews can efficiently remove snow.

North Mankato provides several lots to park during a snow emergency:

1. Spring Lake Park Parking Lots

2. 231 Wheeler Avenue (Public lot behind the Circle Inn)

3. Nicollet Avenue Public Parking Lot (near Veterans Bridge)

4. 258 Belgrade Avenue (Public lot beside the American Legion)

5. 410 Range Street (Public lot behind the American Legion)

6. Caswell Park Parking Lots

Any vehicles left on unplowed streets could be towed at the expense of the owner.

The city said in a Facebook post that “record snow and citizen requests” led to the emergency declaration. The snow emergency expires at 6 p.m. today.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook