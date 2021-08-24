North Mankato enforcing water conservation measures

North Mankato will begin enforcing water conservation measures, the city announced Monday.

City officials initially requested in late July that residents observe water conservation measures during the ongoing drought. With Minnesota still in a drought warning phase, North Mankato will require residents to follow an even/odd water irrigation plan until further notice.

Here’s the plan:

Lower North residents are only allowed to water on even days.

Upper North residents are only allowed to water on odd days.

No watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The city also asks residents to repair leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners & heaters, and toilets. They also say residents should run only full laundry and dishwasher loads.

Exemptions can be made with the Public Works Department for those with newly planted grass, sod, or plantings by calling (507) 625-4141.

1st offenders will receive an educational notice on their doors. Inspectors will be monitoring watering during daily work.

2nd offense is a $100 fine.

3rd offense is a $300 fine.

The drought warning phase is expected to continue into September. North Mankato will notify residents when the warning phase has changed. Enforcement went into effect Tuesday, Aug 24th.