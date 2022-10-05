North Mankato Fall drop-off starts Thursday

North Mankato fall drop-off begins Thursday.

A waiting line will be set up on the north side of Webster Ave. Proof of residency is needed.

Residents will unload their own unwanted items. Mattresses, motor oil, aerosols, brush, and tires are among the items that will not be accepted.

The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday for drop-off. A free paper shredding event will also take place on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until the truck is full.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION