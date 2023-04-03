North Mankato Farmers’ Market announces 7th Season

The North Mankato Farmers’ Market has announced its 7th season.

The market, presented by South Central College and supported by the City of North Mankato, will be held every Monday beginning June 5 through October 16, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The market is located in the South Central College parking lot located at 1920 Lee Boulevard in upper North Mankato.

The market offers fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked and canned goods, handmade products, and more, and has no fees for vendors!

