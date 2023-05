The 7th season of the North Mankato Farmers’ Market is set to start in two weeks.

The market begins Monday, June 5, and will be held every Monday through October 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The market is located in the South Central College parking lot at 1920 Lee Blvd in upper North Mankato. The market offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked and canned goods, handmade products, and more. There are no fees for vendors.

