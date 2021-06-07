North Mankato Farmer’s Market starts Monday

North Mankato Farmer’s Market is gearing up for its 5th season.

The market will be at South Central College on Lee Blvd for the second year in a row, beginning Monday, June 7th. The market will be open Monday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 18.

Vendors are still being accepted for the 2021 season. For more information, contact Anna Brown at (507) 625-4141 or visit the city’s farmer’s market webpage.

Follow the market on Facebook or Instagram (@northmankatofarmersmarket) to see upcoming theme nights, vendor announcements, and product highlights.