North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann will be the city’s new City Administrator.

The North Mankato City Council made a motion at Monday’s special meeting to enter into negotiations with McCann for the position.

McCann was chosen from three candidates, which also included Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland and Shakopee Park and Rec Director Jay Tobin.

McCann will replace John Harrenstein, who left the position earlier this year after serving in the role since 2013.