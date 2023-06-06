North Mankato Fire Dept puts out equipment fire at Angie’s popcorn plant

The North Mankato Fire Department put out an equipment fire at Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP plant Monday evening.

Crews were called at 7 p.m. to the plant, at 1918 Lookout Dr. Firefighters arrived to find that workers had evacuated because of smoke in part of the production area. Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the production area.

There were no injuries.

NMFD was on the scene for approximately an hour and a half.

A news release says partial production was reinstated later Monday evening.