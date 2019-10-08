      Weather Alert

North Mankato Firefighter fundraiser at Dino’s Monday

Oct 8, 2019 @ 3:01am

(Mankato, MN) – Monday is North Mankato Firefighter Appreciation Day.

Dino’s Pizza on Belgrade will offer 14″ cheese or pepperoni pizzas for $9.11, with proceeds going to purchase new safety equipment for North Mankato’s volunteer firefighters.

Free delivery is available in North Mankato.

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105