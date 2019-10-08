North Mankato Firefighter fundraiser at Dino’s Monday

(Mankato, MN) – Monday is North Mankato Firefighter Appreciation Day.

Dino’s Pizza on Belgrade will offer 14″ cheese or pepperoni pizzas for $9.11, with proceeds going to purchase new safety equipment for North Mankato’s volunteer firefighters.

Free delivery is available in North Mankato.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)