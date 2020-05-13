North Mankato Fun Days, ArtSplash cancelled

(North Mankato, MN) – Two more summer fun events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of North Mankato announced Tuesday that its annual Fun Days celebration won’t happen in 2020. And the Taylor Library announced the cancellation of the 16th Annual ArtSplash, scheduled to take place June 20.

Of Art Splash, Taylor Library Director Katie Heintz said, “This event is for families and children to engage in arts and crafts, and we’re uncertain about how that would be achieved.”

North Mankato’s Fun Days was first held in 1965 as a way to recognize members of the community who helped save the city from severe flooding. Fun Days has since grown into one of the largest and most anticipated regional events of the summer. The event had been scheduled for July 8 to July 12 this year.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff has always been our highest priority,” says Denny Kemp, Fun Days Co-Coordinator. “In an abundance of caution, and with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest of our community.”

Mark Dehen, the Mayor of North Mankato, said he is looking forward to a “large, public celebration of Fun Days” in 2021.

Would-be attendees of Fun Days are encouraged instead to support the Echo Food Shelf, an activity associated with the event.