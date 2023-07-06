North Mankato Fun Days kicks off Thursday

North Mankato’s annual Fun Days celebration kicks off Thursday at Wheeler Park.

The carnival opens Thursday with wristband night starting at 6 p.m., the same time as the bandstand and Bingo. Local band IV Play will cap off the evening with live music at the bandstand.

A special needs carnival and Bingo will start the festivities on Friday, July 7. The Fun Days Kiddie Parade starts at 6:15 p.m. The Celebrity Horseshoe Tournament gets underway at 7 p.m. and Blues Ringers will take the bandstand stage at 7:30 p.m.

The horseshoe tournament continues Saturday morning prior to the Fun Days Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. The parade route can be viewed here. The carnival will reopen after the parade. Saturday also brings a bean bag tournament and music from Uncle Chunk.

On Sunday, the final day of Fun Days, attendees can enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, a tractor pull, and a car show. Legal adults can order from a Bloody Mary Bar starting at 11 a.m. The carnival will open in the afternoon and continue operating until 8 p.m.