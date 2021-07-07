North Mankato Fun Days kicks off Wednesday

After a year on hiatus due to the pandemic, Fun Days returns to North Mankato Wednesday.

The multi-day event will open at 6 p.m. at Wheeler Park, where city staff and carnival workers set up in preparation Tuesday.

Wednesday is Carnival Wristband Night, where $20 gets unlimited rides. BINGO will also open, but if you want a beer while you play, wait until Thursday night. Alcohol won’t be served the first day.

Family fun shows open on Thursday afternoon, as does the bandstand.

On Friday, two hours have been reserved for a special needs carnival and bingo.

On Friday & Saturday, attendees will see something they definitely didn’t encounter at the last Fun Days in 2019. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at the Wheeler Park shelter.

Saturday’s schedule includes the return of the Fun Days Parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

Fun Days 2021 will wrap up on Sunday with a car & motorcycle show.

Information on advance sale carnival ride tickets and a complete schedule can be found on the Fun Days website.