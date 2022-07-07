North Mankato Fun Days underway

The 2022 North Mankato Fun Days are officially underway!

The annual summer celebration at Wheeler Park features carnival rides, live music, and the popular Fun Days parade.

There are plenty of activities for the whole family throughout the week. Thursday is Carnival Wristband Night. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., riders can purchase a $20 wristband to ride all evening long, but the Family Fun Show carnival opens at 4 p.m. Also on Thursday, the bandstand and BINGO will open. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Jeremy Poland will take the stage.

A special needs carnival and BINGO will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The carnival opens at 1 p.m., a celebrity horseshoe tournament gets underway at 7 p.m., and Coyote Wild is on stage starting at 7 p.m.

The horseshoe tournament will continue Saturday morning at 8 a.m., followed by the Fun Days Parade at 11 a.m. The carnival opens at noon, and a bean bag tournament commences at 1 p.m. Pop Rocks takes the music stage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, the final day of Fun Days, brings a petting zoo, pony rides, and a tractor pull. For the adults that had too much “fun” the night before, the Bloody Mary Bar might be your jam. All of those attractions open at 11 a.m. The carnival gets started at 1 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m.

