North Mankato Gets Quirky MnDOT Sign

Mankato motorists have had plenty of practice driving through road construction this summer, but they may have noticed the extra reminder to behave behind the wheel on Highway 169 in lower North Mankato.

About two years ago, the Minnesota Department of Transportation were looking for a way to target their safety message to young men, the most likely demographic to die on highways. A committee was formed to create phrases that were eye-catching and easy to read at a glance. A committee was formed to brainstorm different messages that would catch attention with humor.

Highway 169 in North Mankato became a home for one of the signs Monday.

Just south of the construction lane closure, a lighted sign reading “It’s a car, not a phone booth,” was placed to remind drivers of their obligation to watch the road and leave their phones alone. The signs are changed out each Monday.

Other slogans seen on MnDOT signs since the campaign began include: “Hook, Line and Blinker,” and “Santa sees you when you’re speeding.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

