North Mankato holding holiday decorating contest

Tis the season to deck your home, and North Mankato is offering residents a chance to win prizes for doing it.

Registration is now open for the Hometown Holiday Lights house decorating contest. All registered houses will be put on a map for public distribution. The contest is open only to North Mankato homes.

The public will decide who wins, with prizes to be given away to the best individual house and the best group of houses.

December 1 is the final day for registration. Register online or at (507) 345-5120.

REGISTER YOUR HOME