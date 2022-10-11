North Mankato holding Jack-O-Lantern walk

North Mankato is holding a Jack-O-Lantern Walk in Bluff Park this Saturday

The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a fall food stand.

Different Jack-O-Lanterns will be on display and all donations will go toward future Taylor Library programming.

Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to display for the walk. Registrations can be made online at the Taylor Library website, or by calling the library at (507) 345-5120.