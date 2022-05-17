North Mankato home extensively damaged in fire

A North Mankato home was damaged by fire Monday morning, but no one was injured.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1575 Sherwood Dr shortly before noon.

Crews arrived at the single-family home to find the deck area and garage wall in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the home was extensively damaged, according to a press release. The residents were safely evacuated.

The North Mankato Fire Department was on the scene for about 2 ½ hours, assisted by North Mankato Police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.