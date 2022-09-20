North Mankato hosting public engagment sessions

North Mankato will host two in-person public engagement sessions this fall to receive big ideas and public input regarding opportunities in North Mankato

The first session of “Brewing New Ideas” will be Wednesday, Sept 28 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mankato Brewery.

City staff will prompt discussion regarding what makes residents feel connected to their community, what opportunities currently exist, and what big ideas should be considered for future projects. A raffle drawing for prizes will be held at each session.

A second session is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spring Lake Park Warming House.

Residents should register for the session they plan to attend. Registration is available online or by calling (507) 625-4141. For residents unable to make it to either session, a survey will be open online. from midnight to 4 p.m. on the day of each session. Ideas electronically submitted will be included in that evening session’s discussions.