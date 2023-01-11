North Mankato hosting Wellness Fair, Weight Loss Challenge
January 11, 2023 9:57AM CST
North Mankato is kicking off a 2023 Weight Loss Challenge with a Wellness Fair Thursday afternoon.
The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the North Mankato Police Annex and will showcase local businesses and services that can support a health journey.
Weigh-ins for the challenge will be Thursday through Saturday at the Annex. The final weigh-out is on March 13, followed by a closing ceremony. Registration for the health challenge is now open online.