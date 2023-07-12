North Mankato invites public comment on Lookout Dr plan

The City of North Mankato is inviting the public to review an improvement plan for the Lookout Drive area.

The city recently adopted a Lookout Dr corridor study that evaluated roadway function and identified incremental improvements for the roadway. A North Mankato news release says the plan looks beyond corridor improvements and aims to achieve a “shared vision for the future,” of Lookout Dr and the surrounding area, identify housing, economic development, and non-motorized transportation opportunities, and provide a framework for investment in the area.

The plan is available on the North Mankato city website through a virtual open house that will be available from July 19 through August 2.

PROVIDE FEEDBACK HERE