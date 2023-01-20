North Mankato invites residents to take “Brewing New Ideas” follow-up survey
January 20, 2023 10:47AM CST
North Mankato is inviting residents to complete a city-wide survey following the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions.
In the survey, residents will have the opportunity to rank ideas that were generated during last fall’s sessions, as well as provide new ideas that weren’t previously discussed.
The survey is active now through February 8. Paper copies can be picked up at the North Mankato Municipal Building or the Taylor Library.