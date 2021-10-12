North Mankato launches new branding campaign

The City of North Mankato has launched a new branding campaign designed to show residents and visitors alike just how darn nice the city can be.

Observers will notice colorful new banners hanging on light poles down Belgrade Ave that bear the city’s new slogan, which focuses on the happiness, success, fun, progress, and togetherness of North Mankato.

“We were looking for something to capture a lot of different parts of North Mankato; how we’ve been developing our quality of life, recreation, and amenities,” said Anna Brown, Public Information Officer with the city. “All of these key terms that we use on the banners, like happiness, fun, and success; those things are in our DNA – our Darn Nice Area.”

The campaign is designed to tout the appeal of North Mankato to current residents, businesses, and potential residents.

A website has been created to support the campaign, which is expected to continue for three to five years.