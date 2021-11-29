North Mankato man arrested after weapons complaint

Police say a North Mankato man was arrested after a report of an assault involving a firearm.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Sunday at a townhouse complex on the 1700 block of Northway Dr.

According to a press release from North Mankato Police, the victim said she had a firearm pointed at her after she knocked on the door of an adjoining townhome. The victim’s 3-year-old child was with her at the time, according to the release.

Police say a 40-year-old man was arrested and booked in the Nicollet County Jail where he is awaiting charges.

A BB gun rifle was recovered at the scene, according to the release.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.