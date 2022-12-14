North Mankato man arrested following slow-speed pursuit

Mankato police arrested a man after multiple driving complaints resulted in a short low-speed pursuit.

The complaints came in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white, four-door SUV in the Sibley Park area. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver led officers on a pursuit for about 4½ miles at speeds around 20 mph. The pursuit went through the areas of Sibley Park and Carney and Moreland avenues.

Stop sticks were deployed and the SUV finally stopped on the 1300 block of South Riverfront Dr. Chadwick John Larson, 53, of North Mankato, was arrested without incident.

Charges of fleeing police, reckless driving, and 5th-degree assault have been requested.