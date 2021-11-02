North Mankato man charged in school disturbance

A North Mankato man has been charged in connection with a disturbance at an area high school in September.

Mohamed Noor Mohamed, 20, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with felony threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says police were called to an area high school on Sept 13, where the principal reported two students had been separated after they got into an altercation.

The complaint says Mohamed hit a juvenile boy in the stomach during the altercation. The victim and witnesses told investigators Mohamed was yelling that he was going to kill everyone who was there. Witnesses also reported hearing Mohamed threaten to stab the juvenile, according to court documents.