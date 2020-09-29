North Mankato man dies of suspected drug overdose

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato Police say a suspected overdose victim died Tuesday.

Police identified Jaeton Williams, 32, of North Mankato, as the deceased.

Last week police reported that they had administered Naloxone to a suspected overdose victim who was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

North Mankato Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force continue to investigate.