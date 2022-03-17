North Mankato man facing felony assault charges

A North Mankato man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening a victim known to him with a knife and a gun.

Daniel Lee Baker, Jr, 53, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapons and threats of violence last week in Nicollet County Court.

A criminal complaint says Baker threatened the victim with a knife during an argument. He then told the victim he had a pistol and could “take care of you all.” The victim told responding officers she was shaking with fear during the incident, but didn’t want Baker to know she was scared.

Court documents say Baker interrupted the victim multiple times and accused her of lying as police spoke to her. The victim told investigators she feared that pressing charges would make things worse.

Baker told police the victim was “smarting off” when he turned towards her with the knife, which he says was pointed at the ground the entire time.

Police collected the knife, according to the complaint, and also retrieved a pistol with a loaded magazine, and two additional magazines.

A witness corroborated the victim’s account.

Baker also faces misdemeanor domestic assault charges. He has been released from jail and is due in court on April 26.