North Mankato Man Facing Felony Charges For Alleged Ongoing Abuse

A North Mankato man is accused ongoing abuse against his wife and her children.

Twenty-five-year-old Luis Eduardo Madrigal is charged in Nicollet County court with seven counts of felony domestic abuse and two counts of malicious punishment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that while she and Madrigal lived in Mankato from March 2018 – May 2018, Madrigal hit her and chased her with the knife. The couple and the woman’s children moved to a home in North Mankato, where the abuse continued. The woman moved to Texas with her sister to escape the abuse. Her sister later told investigators that the victim returned to Minnesota because Madrigal was a gang member who threatened to “put a hit out on her.”

The victim told police of several instances of abuse that occurred from May 2018 through July 2018. According to court documents, Madrigal kicked the woman in the forehead after she played a song that reminded him of her ex, hit her across the thigh with a towel rod, choked her, stabbed her with a pen, punched her, pulled her up a flight of stairs by her hair, and threatened to kill her in front of her children. The woman told investigators that Madrigal also kicked her in the legs, stomped on her ribs, and kicked her in the crotch while her 4-year-old son watched.

Madrigal also allegedly became upset when the woman’s 7-year-old daughter didn’t understand a bible verse and hit the girl’s legs with a belt. He’s also accused of putting the two children in excessively long timeouts, in which they were required to kneel the entire time.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

