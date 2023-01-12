North Mankato man injured in crash with semi in Sibley County

A North Mankato man was hospitalized following a crash with a semi in Sibley County Wednesday morning.

Troy Schull, 57 was transported to Arlington hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 10 a.m. crash.

The state patrol says Schull’s SUV was eastbound on Highway 19 in Winthrop when the semi pulled out of Heartland Corn Products and the vehicles collided. The semi driver, 58-year-old Timothy Gordon Fabian of Springfield, was not injured.

A crash report says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.