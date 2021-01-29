North Mankato man killed in Minnetonka crash

A vehicle lost control, crossed a freeway median, and crashed head-on in the opposite lanes, killing a North Mankato man.

Abdi Aden Isack, 22, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center after the crash Thursday afternoon, but later died of his injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Suburban was northbound on Highway 169 south of Londonderry Rd when it crossed the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with the Volkswagon Jetta driven by Isack.

The Suburban driver was identified as Selmon Childs Rogers, 56, of St. Paul. Rogers was transported to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol crash report says it’s not known whether Rogers was under the influence of alcohol.

Isack was wearing his seat belt, according to the patrol.

The crash time is listed as 2:43 p.m.