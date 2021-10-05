North Mankato man’s pollinator friendly yard isn’t a nuiance, rules court

The state appellate courts say a North Mankato man’s pollinator-friendly yard isn’t a nuisance just because the neighbors complain.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals held that the city of North Mankato failed to produce enough evidence that Ed Borchert’s yard was a hazard to public health or safety.

Borchardt began planting his natural yard 30 years ago and has struggled with the maintenance as he gets older.

The North Mankato City Council labeled it a public nuisance last year, which the Court says was based on little more than neighbors’ displeasure with the property’s appearance.”