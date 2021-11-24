North Mankato mayor files to run for Nicollet County commissioner

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has announced he will run for Nicollet County commissioner.

Dehen filed for the open seat in District 3, which was left vacant when Commissioner Denny Kemp died in September.

Although he called the filing “bittersweet,” Dehen said he sees the commissioner position as an opportunity to advance North Mankato’s voice. “North Mankato’s citizens deserve an engaged candidate that can represent them to the county and other regional entities such as Greater Mankato Growth and the Regional Economic Development Alliance.”

Two other candidates have filed to run for the seat, including David Haack, who preceded Kemp as the District 3 commissioner, and Kenneth DeWitte, a former North Mankato Council member.

Dehen’s filing sets up a primary election for February 8, with the general election slated for April 12.

The deadline for candidate filings is November 30 at 5 p.m.