North Mankato motorcyclist injured in roundabout crash

(Mankato, MN) – A North Mankato motorcyclist was injured in a crash Wednesday at the roundabout on Highway 22 and Madison Ave.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ducata motorcycle and a Chevy Malibu were both northbound on Highway 22 when the two vehicles collided at the Madison Ave roundabout. The crash time was listed as 2:01 p.m.

Katalin Schmidt, 32, was operating the Ducata. Schmidt, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Immanuel St. Joseph’s with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, Cheryl Lee Todtleben, 56, of North Mankato wasn’t injured. Her 16-year-old passenger also avoided injury.